“Walking In The Moon Light….” Girl Is Back ..!

The bubbly actress, who debuted in the movie, was away from big screen for a while. And now, she is all set to make a comeback.

For a long back, she appeared with the Fahadh-starrer Role Models, directed by Rafi.

Eight years ago, I was at a Navaratri celebration, enjoying the Dandiya dance we were performing. A friend introduced me to my future husband Vikas. He is a native of Guruvayoor and is working in Dubai. His family is settled in Dubai for years. Vikas is a very energetic person. We have allowed each other to explore our passions while introducing each other to the things that give us the head-in-the-clouds feeling. It is from Vikas that I picked up the craze for bike riding. We go on long distance bike rides in winters. He is an amazing dancer and a die-hard fan of cricket. Now that he has come down to Kerala with me, the first thing he went looking for is a cricket club. She revealed about her marriage.

Also Read: Actress Nayantara’s latest look wows her fans