Women Guinness Record holders who look so unreal – See Pics

Every woman is incredibly unique, but there are women who managed to set world records, do something extraordinary, and even shock people.

Most Tattoed Woman Ever

Charlotte was first recognized as the world’s “most tattooed senior citizen (female)” in 2015, with 91.5 percent of her body inked, Florida resident Charlotte Guttenberg, 69, continued to add to her body art.

She now has 98.75 percent of her body covered, adding to her accomplishments the records for “most tattooed woman ever” and “most tattooed woman living.” Guttenberg got her first tattoo at 50, according to Guinness World Records. Charlotte was featured along with her partner, Chuck Helmke, who holds the record for “most tattooed senior citizen (male),” in the Guinness World Records 2017 and 2018 editions.

Worlds Shortest Living Female

Amge from Nagpur, India is 6.2 cm shorter than 22-year old American Bridgette Jordan who stands at 69cm (2 ft 3 in) and had held the Shortest woman title since September 2011. According to Guinness World Records On Jyoti’s 18 the birthday, Guinness World Records traveled from London to her hometown of Nagpur to complete the official measurements required to verify the Shortest living woman title. In accordance with Guinness World Records guidelines, Jyoti was measured three times in 24 hours by a medical professional and her height confirmed to be 62.8 cm tall (2 ft 06 in).

Jyoti has been a Guinness World Records title holder since September 2009 when she was named the world’s Shortest teenager measuring just 61.95 cm (2 ft). Since then Jyoti has grown just 0.85 cm and due to a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, she will not grow any further.

World’s Longest Tongue (Female)

Chanel Tapper, the resident of California, USA, has the world’s longest tongue, measuring 9.75 cm (3.8 in), from tip to top lip.

Chanel first realized that her tongue was longer than average when she was eight and she and her mom were taking pictures for Halloween. She said “In one of the pictures we stuck our tongues out. I noticed I had a long tongue when the pictures from Halloween were printed and I saw it…but I guess it became apparent in middle school when people started commenting on it.” According to Guinness World Records, Her lizard-like tongue is twice as long as the average, as long as the world’s largest cockroach, as wide as your palm.

Oldest Woman gymnast

The 92-year-old retired woman from Germany, Johanna Quaas, is in The Guinness Book of Records as the oldest female gymnast. At her age, she doesn’t just do the program on the mat but she also performs very difficult elements on parallel bars. In recent, Johanna set a new record when she performed on bars in a tournament in Berlin. She amazed the viewers. So, age is never a limit.

Worlds Strongest Woman

Powerlifter Aneta Florczyk from Poland is the World’s Strongest Woman in 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2008 and holds the most number of wins for a woman in the said competition according to Guinness Book of World Records. She started training in 2002 and joined many strongwoman contests before she became Europe’s Strongest Woman in 2004. She can lift 1,100 lb(498.9516 kg) Her record is 12 lifted and thrown adult men within 2 minutes. You definitely wouldn’t want to cross a woman like her.