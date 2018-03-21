Bankruptcy Protection filed The Weinstein Corporation

Again, The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a buyout offer in hand from a private equity firm. The last allegation to him was sexual misconduct which spoiled him totally.

The company also announced it was releasing any victims of or witnesses to Weinstein’s alleged misconduct from non-disclosure agreements preventing them from speaking out. That step had long been sought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who filed a lawsuit against the company last month on behalf of its employees.

“Since October, it has been reported that Harvey Weinstein used non-disclosure agreements as a secret weapon to silence his accusers. Effective immediately, those ‘agreements’ end,” the company said in a statement. “No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet.”

In a statement, Mr. Schneiderman praised the decision as “a watershed moment for efforts to address the corrosive effects of sexual misconduct in the workplace.” Harvey being accused by some of 80 women, from prominent actresses ranging from ranging from rape to harassment. Mr. Weinstein, who was fired as his company’s CEO in October, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.