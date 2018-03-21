Beat the hot mornings with this tropical breakfast

Who wouldn’t love going to the tropics for the summer? But since we can’t, let’s bring in a tropical breakfast to cool down the hot mornings.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

18. TROPICAL QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL

A mango, quinoa and coconut breakfast bowl made tropical with some diced papayas

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1-1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed

1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup chopped peeled mango

1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts, toasted

Toasted sweetened shredded coconut, optional

DIRECTIONS

In a large saucepan, bring pineapple juice, coconut milk, cinnamon and ginger to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.

Stir in pineapple and brown sugar. Top with mango and macadamia nuts. If desired, serve with coconut.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.