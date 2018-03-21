Beat the hot mornings with this tropical breakfast

Who wouldn’t love going to the tropics for the summer? But since we can’t, let’s bring in a tropical breakfast to cool down the hot mornings.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
18. TROPICAL QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL
A mango, quinoa and coconut breakfast bowl made tropical with some diced papayas
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.
INGREDIENTS
1-1/2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1-1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup chopped peeled mango
1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts, toasted
Toasted sweetened shredded coconut, optional
DIRECTIONS
In a large saucepan, bring pineapple juice, coconut milk, cinnamon and ginger to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.
Stir in pineapple and brown sugar. Top with mango and macadamia nuts. If desired, serve with coconut.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.