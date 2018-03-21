Congress hits back at BJP’s allegation regarding Cambridge Analytica link

Following Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s allegations against the Congress regarding its relation with Cambridge Analytica, which is allegedly involved in a massive Facebook user data breach controversy, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came up hitting back at the BJP and denying the allegations.

“Indian National Congress or the Congress president has never used or hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad,” Randeep Surjewala said after Prasad asked the Congress to come clean on its alleged links.

Surjewala attacked the BJP by saying, “BJP’s factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences, and fake agendas have become an everyday character of the BJP and its ‘lawless’ Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.” He also alleged that it was the BJP and its ally JD(U)that actually used the firm’s services in 2010. “Cambridge Analytica’s linked website shows that in 2010, its services were used by the BJP and JD(U). The firm’s Indian partner, Ovlene Business Intelligence (OBI), is being run by the son of an MP, who is a BJP ally. OBI company’s services were used by Rajnath Singh in 2009,” Surjewala alleged.

Meanwhile, Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and even said that Zuckerberg might be summoned to India. “Mr. Mark Zuckerberg you better note the observation of the IT Minister of India. We welcome the FB profile in India, but if any data theft of Indians is done through the collusion of FB system, it shall not be tolerated. We have got stringent power in the IT Act, we shall use it, including summoning you in India,” he said.