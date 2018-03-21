Fastest judgment ever, father jailed for raping daughter

How fast is justice served to the victims, in any case? What about child rape? Has the Court and police been able to apprehend the culprit?

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Sealdah, Kolkata convicted a sexual assault accused within nine days of committing the offence on his own daughter on Tuesday. The conviction, one of the faster verdicts ever in the state, found the man guilty and sent him to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 20,000.

Police said the 46-year-old hawker in Puddapukur, who lost his wife on September last year, had allegedly been sexually assaulting his own daughter over several months till she fled her house in Entally and went to her grandfather’s place in Beniapukur and told him of the torment. The grandfather took her to Entally police station and registered a complaint on March 11.

“Following the complaint, officers of Entally police station arrested the man on the very night and charged him under section 10 of POCSO act dealing with aggravated sexual assault. The charge sheet was submitted within two days in this case,” said a senior officer at Lalbazar.

The case was being heard at the POCSO special court in Sealdah and on Tuesday, justice Jeemut Bahan Biswas read out the verdict convicting the father for committing the crime and sent him to five years of rigorous imprisonment at a city correctional home.