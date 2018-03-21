Father commits suicide ahead of daughter’s marriage

Personally, I think farmers have it hard. They have to provide for the nation, family, yield good crops and not to forget the huge amounts of debts.

Unable to stand the poverty and debts, most of them commit suicide.

So did this father.

A debt-ridden farmer in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday committed suicide after he could not bear the pressure of loan and his daughter’s marriage.

According to the late farmer’s son, Kanchan Singh from Shamshabad owed Rs 5 lakh to a bank, two lakh to lenders, and had an immense pressure of marrying his daughter off the next month.

The son also said that he appealed to the Central government and was clueless about his next action.

Farmer suicide, which is a major issue across India for years now, reveals deeply-rooted tenacious causes such as lack of irrigation, fragmentation of land, unsuitability of seeds and inadequate sources of credit.