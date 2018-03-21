After Goa Congress Chief, Uttar Pradesh Chief resigns

Yesterday, Goa Congress Chief had resigned after hearing Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s words at the 84 plenary session.

So did Uttar Pradesh Chief, but for an entire decision.

Raj Babbar on Wednesday resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, a party source said. The development comes after the Congress’ worst performance in recent Lok Sabha bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The two seats hold importance in state politics and the bypolls there were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigned from his Gorakhpur seat to form BJP government in the state, and Phulpur representative Keshav Prasad Maurya stepped down to take the post of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.