Ustad Bismillah Khan, a most skilled musician in the humble Shehnai, born with most stunning musical capacity, was born on March 21, 102 years ago. The Shehnai playing made him spectacular and popularized and awarded with Bharat Ratna. He was born in the small town of Dumbarton in Bihar, to shehnai player Paighamber Bux. When the news reached his grandfather he hailed the luck with exclaimed “Bismillah”!

He was formally named Qamruddin to rhyme with his brother’s name, Shamsuddin. Later people honored him with the title of ‘Ustad’.

Bismillah Khan trained the skill under Ali Bux, his maternal uncle, known for his unorthodox style of teaching.

Bismillah Khan’s performance at the All India Music Conference at Kolkata in 1937 became unremarkable performance his career. Ustadji played at the Red Fort on August 15, 1947, when India was declared Independent.

Ustad Bismillah Khan’s ability to mix emotions with melody on the shehnai, often criticized for being loud and shrill, that made him one of the greatest skilled instrumentalist, and of Indian classical music itself.

What made him a secular artist is his simplicity and the utmost dedication and passionate love, he remains unparalleled to date. Today’s Google doodle captures the colorful world Ustad Bismillah Khan created with his powerful, distinctive music.