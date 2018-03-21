Kangana Ranaut and others to face investigations in CDR case?

In a recent development, the crime branch of Thane police has named actress Kangana Ranaut and actor Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff among those celebrities who have been involved in the Call Detail Records case. Earlier, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned regarding the case which brought it to the attention of the public.

It must be noted that famous lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who had represented Bollywood stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana, was arrested regarding the case. While interrogating him, the crime branch found out that actor Sahil Khan’s phone number and other details were shared with Siddiqui by Ayesha Shroff. Crime branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, “Probe found that Ayesha Shroff procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan, this was revealed in an analysis of Rizwan’s mobile.” According to sources, Ayesha allegedly had an affair with actor Sahil Khan and after certain disputes, Ayesha obtained the details of Sahil’s CDR and shared it with Siddiqui.

The DCP also said that Kangana Ranaut had also allegedly shared actor Hrithik Roshan’s mobile number with her Siddiqui, who was her lawyer, in 2016. “Investigation has revealed that Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan’s mobile number with the accused Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016, a reason for that is not known yet, the probe is on,” he said.

Abhishek Trimukhe also dismissed rumors which said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned for spying on his wife. He said that the actor is only a witness. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured cooperation,” he added. It is said that as of now, the Thane police have arrested about 12 persons regarding the case.