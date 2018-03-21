The man has been arrested for attacked her wife brutally.

A man has been arrested by Border Military Police for mutilating his wife’s genitalia. The police arrested the suspect after a complaint had been registered against him by the victim’s father.

The shocking incident has happened in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan area. Jamil Ahmed a witness who claimed that on his way to another village with his brother he heard noises coming from his daughter’s house. He heard the scream while entering the home and he found her in blood all over around her and caught her husband. An accomplice was allegedly also present in the room, had run away, the police on the search to capture him.

The attacked her wife on the refuse to give him her gold earrings, according to the FIR registered.

The victim’s family claims that the couple fought often and believe that their daughter was attacked for “being unable to conceive children”.

The victim’s father took her to Tehsil Headquarters hospital in Taunsa Sharif where she is currently being treated. The convict is now in police custody.