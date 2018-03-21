How many more veteran politician to resign? And who is to replace them?

One after another, the politicians are resigning, heeding the words of the Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

At the 84th Congress Plenary Session, Rahul Gandhi had said the older politicians should make way for the younger generation.

The Goa Congress Chief,Shantaram Naik has don just that. He on Monday had resigned his post; followed by Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar.

With speculation swirling that Gujarat PCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki might also follow suit, the party appeared to be looking at a potential spate of resignations. Rahul in his speech had made clear that the time had come for veterans to leave the centre stage

But the question that remains is, who is to replace these veteran heads?

So, just three days before crucial voting in the state for Rajya Sabha polls, Babbar stepped down. Although there was no official word about it, Congress sources told a leading news agency that his resignation was yet to be accepted and he would continue to hold the post till the time his successor took over.

There are rumors that Union minister Jitin Prasada is expected to replace him.

Sources said there were four front-runners for the key post, but the party was likely to project a Brahmin face to counter BJP’s moves to consolidate non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav dalit vote bank.

After attending the plenary session in New Delhi, Babbar said, “I feel for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections everybody’s role should change accordingly. However, who will play what role, will be decided by the party leadership.”

Around 10pm, he took to Twitter to pay tribute to poet Kedarnath Singh who passed away on Monday. He tweeted:“Aaj ghar main ghusa toh ajeeb drishya tha, suniye — mere bistar ne kaha — yeh raha mera isteefa (resignation), main apne kapaas ke bheetar jaana chahta hoon (Today when i reached home, my bed offered its resignation, telling me it wants to go back to its original self (turn into cotton),” the quoted lines from the Jnanpith Award winner said.

“In the end friends, I would like to say that in the end ‘end’ is just a phrase, which is often blown away by the powerful words. Such powerful lines of Kedarnath Singh will never send us far away from him. My tributes to the great writer,” he tweeted.