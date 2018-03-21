Narendra Modi does not know the meaning of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ : Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi does not know the meaning of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ ,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even a child knows the meaning of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, but strangely the latter does not.

Addressing a rally at Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, the Congress chief even reprimanded the Prime Minister’s promise made during the campaigning of 2014 General Election.

“I was in Sringeri mutt, ‘karmbhoomi’ of Adi Shankaracharya ji. There children are taught about religion. Even a 14-year old says Satyamev Jayate, but the country’s Prime Minister doesn’t understand what that means,” Rahul said.

“He said he will put 15 lakh in every account when elected to power, where is that money.

Modi talks of Basvanna, but doesn’t understand his teachings of truth,” he added.

He even questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on important issues like joblessness, farmers’ crisis and others.