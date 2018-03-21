Narendra Modi insults the common man, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “insulting” the common man by claiming credit for India’s progress, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, as he embarked on this third visit to poll-bound Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of dividing people despite its talk of dharma. The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of favouring big businesses by waiving their loans while ignoring farmers.

“Wherever Narendra Modi goes, he says in the last 70 years nothing has happened. He is insulting your parents, poor farmers, labourers, small businessmen of India. If this country stands as equal to other countries of the world today, it has not happened in two years. It has taken years of time, sweat and blood of common people. Modi should stop insulting the common man,” he told a party rally at Padubidre in coastal Udupi district.