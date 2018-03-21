Overnight internet sensation Priya Varrier to act opposite to Actor Surya?

With just a wink she became famous. There is not a single who doesn’t know the latest Kerala sensation -Priya Prakash Varrier.

Her debut Malayalam cinema song- ‘Manikya Poovi’ from her film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ has gone viral on the Internet.This has led to many offers, including Bollywood ones.

But, as the saying goes in Kollywood, you have never made it in films until you have done one in Tamil for the masses who make one of Indian cinema’s unique audiences also since they also tend to make their favorite film stars into Netas.

An offer for a Tamil film was never far for the young actress. According to the rumor mill, she is all set to make her K’town entry soon.

Priya is to been seen with none other than the popular Tamil actor Suriya in a KV Anand film. The music is done by Harris Jayaraj. Lyca Production is backing the production.

Suriya and Anand will be collaborating for the 3rd time after Ayan and Maattra.

The story is set in India and travels to multiple locations abroad, including New York and Brazil. Gavemic U Ary will be behind the camera and Pattukottai Prabhakar will be doing dialogues.

A source close to the production house, however, pours a bit of cold water on the hot news saying there is no such move and that Anand is busy right now finalising the script. Being a perfectionist, everyone knows that KV would not start the casting process before getting the bound script in his hands, the source adds.

However it was said that Priya could be high on the list of actresses for the casting.

Presently, Suriya is busy with Selvaraghavan film NGK where he has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as his heroines. As a star highly popular with the youth of Tamil Nadu, Suriya might just be the face that launches Priya to stardom in Kollywood just as one wink can be said to have launched a thousand opportunities for the young actress from Kerala.