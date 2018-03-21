Parliament in session today; will it review no-confidence motion?

Once again the Parliament is in sessions. Will it be peaceful and in order? Or will it be adjourned yet again?

Here is what happened so far:

12:07 PM

Lok Sabha adjourned for day

Lok Sabha adjourned again after noisy protests and booing continue in the House

12:06 PM

Union Minister Ananth Kumar requests ministers to co-operate. “BJP government is ready to discuss every issue including No-confidence motion. We have confidence both inside and outside the Parliament.”

12:04 PM

Lok Sabha reconvenes. Huge uproar in the House

11:14 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Ruckus in #RajyaSabha, TDP MPs storm the well of the House over demand of special status to #AndhraPradesh, opposition members say, ‘it is also the duty of the govt to facilitate proceedings of the House.’ Chairman adjourns the House till 11 am, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fI0KOvGgsE — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

11:07 AM

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar in the House

11:04 AM

BJP scared to disuss issues in the House, is running away from debate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The Opposition parties also met in the chamber of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing impasse in Parliament. The opposition leaders said that they wanted to discuss the issues of bank scams, grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh and the Cauvery water sharing, but it seemed that the government was not ready for a debate on these issues.

“The entire opposition holds that the government is responsible for not taking any interest in the functioning of Parliament. So, they are running away from the issues. The government is running away from the debate.They, as a matter of fact, do not want to discuss the issues; they are very scared of the bank scam. They are very much scared. They know that they have no face to face the public of India and are scared to discuss this issue on the floor of House. They are not interested in running or in the functioning of the House,” Azad told reporters on Tuesday.

10:57 AM

Congress MP gives notice to Rajya Sabha over the death of 39 Indians in Iraq

Congress MP Pratap Singh Banwa has given notice to Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq’s Mosul.

10:54 AM

AIADMK members protest in Parliament

AIADMK members are also staging a protest in Parliament over Cauvery issue

10:50 AM

No rule saying vote cannot be taken up if House is not in order: Derek O’Brien

The TMC also accused the government of putting up lame excuses for not holding discussions in the House. “The Speaker is duty-bound to take up the no-confidence motion, whether the House is in order or not. There is no rule saying that motion cannot be taken up if the House is not in order,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien told reporters.The TMC also attacked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar for not been able to bring the House to order. “We have not received a single phone call from him or the ruling party. There is no serious attempt to reach out to the opposition. It is his responsibility to run the House,” O’ Brien said.

10:49 AM

TDP MPs stage protest outside Parliament

10:45 AM

Din orchestrated by BJP: CPI(M)

The Left which is supporting the no-confidence motion held the BJP responsible for the uproar in the House. “The rules cannot be selectively implied. If the House is not in order, whose responsibility is it? Din is been orchestrated by the government. Whenever the government wants, they go silent,” CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim said, reported a press agency.

10:40 AM

YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy has given a notice to include no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha’s list of business today.

10:25 AM

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari asks for “No Work- No Pay” in Parliament

Shri @ManojTiwariMP ji writes to Hon’ LokSabha speaker requesting her to implement “No Work- No Pay” in the house. pic.twitter.com/HIo2xVRmr0 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) March 20, 2018

10:16 AM

What can happen if the vote is taken up?

If the TDP’s no-confidence motion is tabled in the Lok Sabha today, here are the parties likely to support it: Congress, CPI(M), TMC, NCP, and AIMIM. The AIADMK will decide once the motion is moved. BJP ally Shiv Sena, however, will abstain if it is put to vote.

The BJP, which has a comfortable majority in the House, is likely to remain unaffected by the motion. However, this will mark the first no-trust motion against the government.

10:12 AM

MP Pappu Yadav gives notice to Lok Sabha asking discussion on special status to Bihar