Raja, Kanimozhi and others receive notice from Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court has issued notice to former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam thereby accepting a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI that challenged their acquittal.

Earlier both ED and CBI had moved the court, challenging the acquittal of the DMK leaders regarding the 2G scam case. The notice has been issued by Justice S P Garg. The court also announced that there will not be any change in the status with regard to properties attached by the ED in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar are the other prominent personalities apart from Raja and Kanimozhi who were acquitted by the Special court in the ED case. According to the ED, Kalainger TV, run by DMK, received about Rs 200 crore from Swan Telecom (P) Ltd. (STPL) promoters.

The trial court also acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others, including former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s former private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd. MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI’s 2G case.