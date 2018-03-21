Sasikala reveals shocking incidents that led to the hospitalization of Jayalalithaa

VK Sasikala, who was the aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has described the sequence of events that led to the hospitalization of the latter. Sasikala described the events in an affidavit filed before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission investigating the death of Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa had died in December 2016.

According to the affidavit, Jayalalitha fell unwell soon after brushing her teeth in the bathroom. She soon fainted and was taken to Apollo Hospitals in an Ambulance. According to Sasikala, Jayalalithaa had regained consciousness while in the ambulance itself and wanted to know where she was being taken. The former CM was informed that she was being taken to the hospital.

Sasikala also said that though Jayalalitha was examined twice on that night, she refused to get admitted to the hospital which apparently led to her fainting. According to Sasikala, Jayalalitha was very much disturbed by her imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case in September 2014 and this has led to mental stress and other health issues. She further added that the AIADMK chief’s health deteriorated further in the first week of September 2016. Fluctuating sugar levels also contributed to the problems. Jayalalithaa took part in her last public event on September 21, a day before she was taken to the hospital.

When quizzed about Jayalalithaa’s visitors in hospital, Sasikala responded that former state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had called on the then CM on October 22, 2016, and other AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, H Vijaya Baskar, and M Thambi Durai also visited her during the period between September 22 and 27. However, the visitors were only allowed to speak from a distance. “Akka was being taken from the MDCCU (Multi-Disciplinary Critical Care Unit) on the second floor to the ground floor on a day before September 27 for being scanned. At that time, Jayalalithaa saw Veeraperumal and Perumalsamy, her Personal Security Officers. Akka told them, ‘I am fine now, do not worry. The doctor has asked me to stay for a few days. I can go home soon’,” the affidavit says. It also says, “On October 22, 2016, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao saw Akka through a glass partition. Akka saw the Governor and raised her hand. The Governor has described this interaction in his book Those Eventful Days. After this, the Governor met me too.”

Sasikala also said that after getting permission from Jayalalitha, she had made some video recordings of the then CM which she has sent to the commission. The footages which were aimed to document the former CM’s health includes Jayalalithaa being treated in 2015 and 2016.