See the shocking glamorous pics of playback singer Alka Yagnik’s daughter

Bollywood Singer Alka Yagnik was the leading voice of film industry in the 90s. Alka married Neeraj Kapoor in 1989. Now her daughter Syesha has been 27 years old.

Syesha Kapoor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Amit Desai, on December 25 last year. Syesha was also in the news previous year when she was rumoured to be dating Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya. Though Alka’s daughter never even came to Lime Light she is not less than any heroine.

These pictures show she is very gorgeous and charming. Syesha does not want to be a singer like her mother. Rather, she has done an MBA from London School of Marketing. Now, she runs a restaurant together with his two friends.