See the stunning photos of Ajay Devgn’s new heroine

Sulagna Panigrahi acted as ‘Tara’ in the film ‘Raid’.Sulagna made her debut in movie Murder 3 under Bhatt’s production house. She also started in numerous T.V show such as Amber pani etc. Her role as Tara conquered more eyes than Illeana did. Unlike in the movie, she looks very beautiful in real life and follows trend .

See Photos :

