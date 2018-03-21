Shahid Kapoor was sent out of the house for this reason: Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput revealed how during the shoot of Padmaavat, Shahid would come at 8 am and get up at 2 pm but their daughter Misha Kapoor was wide awake in those hours so she made Shahid stay in a hotel, instead.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most loved young couples of Bollywood who have been giving us major relationship goals from the get-go.

But, did you know, there was a time when Mira actually threw Shahid out of their house? Well, during a joint appearance on a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Mira got candid about how she made Shahid live in a hotel while he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Mira revealed, “He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point — wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point… and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore.”

Mira said, “Shahid’s relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that’s great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger.”

Shahid will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie, which is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam and will see Shahid play the role of a lawyer. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on August 31, 2018.

