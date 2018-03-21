Shocking..!!! This is what happened after Boy’s eyelid gets stuck in his jacket’s zipper

A young boy in China faced a terrifying situation when he got one of his eyelids stuck to his jacket’s zipper while taking it off. According to a video posted Shangaiist on Facebook, a group of firefighters fortunately rescued the boy and helped him get out of the jacket.

The hair-raising incident took place in Suzhou, situated in China’s Jiangsu province last week, reports said. The boy had apparently attempted to remove his jacket without opening the zipper first and that landed him in trouble, according to Shangaiist. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where after examining him the doctors decided to call firefighters to help them out.

In the video, the firefighters can be seen struggling to free open the boy from the jacket. First, they cut open the boy’s jacket and then used a pair of pliers to pull the zipper apart. After long, the boy was rescued from his own jacket and only suffered minor injuries.

Watch Video:

