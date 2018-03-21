South Indian Beauty Queen Reema Sen sizzling photos goes viral : See Pics

Reema Sen is an Indian actress and model who primarily appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in leading roles.

Reema Sen was born in Kolkata on 29 October 1981. She completed high school from St. Thomas Girls School in Kidderpore, Kolkata, after which her family moved to Mumbai.

Reema Sen married businessman Shiv Karan Singh in 2012. She gave birth to their first child, son Rudraveer, on 22 February 2013.