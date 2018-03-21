The late Professor Stephen Hawking may have been misdiagnosed and was actually a victim of polio, according to the claims by a medical expert.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, a physician at the University of California, thinks that the famed physicist’s symptoms don’t align with those of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Hawking was diagnosed with the condition at age 21 and reported two years live but miraculously, he survived the illness for 55 years. Dr. Cooper claims the probability Hawking had ALS is ‘low’ because his age at the beginning and prolonged survival ‘do not match the understanding’ of the disease.

Dr Cooper pointed to two statements in the UK and the US that took place in 1916 and 1952 and suggests polio as a potential cause for the scientist’s condition and also in the letter, Dr. Cooper said that Hawking’s neurological and motor system anomalies could have been caused when he contracted polio shortly before he was diagnosed with ALS in 1963. Later, Dr. Cooper outlined a number of anomalies regarding the condition of the great physicist. The suffrage had started when he was 21 years old and lasts till the death at the age of 76. He has finished his theory of the multiverse, just before his passing.