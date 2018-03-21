Sunny Leone to launch her own digital make-up tutorial app

Sunny Leone recently took time off from her film projects, and launched her own line of lip coulours called Star Struck. The collection has diverse shades, ranging from sugar plum to cherry bomb. And now, the Bollywood actress wants to take her interest in the beauty industry to the next level by launching a make-upapp for fans, who are interested in knowing her make-up secrets.

“I had this plan in my mind since a long time. While buying make up we are always confused, what color will look nice on us, what lipstick shade should we buy, eye liner or no eyeliner and so on. This app will solve all such queries for girls. It will help you see urself in real time, with Makeup. ” She said.

As part of Star Struck’s promotion strategy, the actress has already tried her hand at some make-up tutorials for her fans through Facebook live sessions.