Taylor Ready to Play Against England

Batsman Ross Taylor will play, on the eve of the first Test against England at Auckland’s Eden Park, the confirmation declared.

Batsman Ross Taylor, who has a Test average of 48.04, had been suffering the injury and a stomach bug but Captain Kane Williamson confirmed that he had completed a full training session without problem or any other physical obstructions.

“He’s good to go so that’s great news for us,” Williamson said.

“Roscoe has played beautifully every time he’s walked out to the crease, the calmness at the crease, the confidence. “It’s reflected in how much success he’s had this year. It’s important for us as a team that he’s there.”

The match will be the ninth day-night Test and the first to be played in New Zealand.

Williamson described it as a “slightly unique and an exciting opportunity”, but did not want to over-think the possible pitfalls of heading into the unknown.

“There is probably a danger of over complicating some of the finer parts of the pink-ball game,” he said, pointing to variable characteristics at different stages of the ball, times of day and in different climates.

Williamson said Todd Astle would replace Mitchell Santner as the spinner in the side and BJ Watling would return as wicketkeeper.

Watling has recovered from the hip injury which sidelined him from the West Indies’ Tests in December.

New Zealand has played one day-night Test when they lost the inaugural match under lights against Australia in 2015.

England has played twice with the pink ball, winning at home against the West Indies last August and losing to Australia at Adelaide Oval in early December.