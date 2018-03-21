Triumph Motorcycle launches ‘Tiger 800’ in India

Triumph Motorcycle has been launched ‘Tiger 800’ in India and prices begin from Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XR variant.

The 2018 Tiger 800 is on offer in three variants, including the XRX priced at Rs 13.13 lakh that sits above the XR, both of which are road-biased adventure tourers, while the XCX, priced at Rs 13.76 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi) is the more off-road capable version.

More variants are expected to be launched later. Interestingly, the 2018 Tiger 800 is not an all-new bike but is a midlife update for the motorcycle. But the changes to the design, powertrain, rider aids and suspension are extensive. While the road-focused XR family gets new Showa suspension upfront, the XC line-up gets a new, Off-road pro mode to help improve the bike’s off-road abilities.

All variants of the 2018 Tiger 800 feature LED DRLs and the XRT and XCA versions get all-LED headlamps too. Except for the base XR, all variants also feature the new, fully-digital 5-inch TFT display screen that has replaced the older bike’s analog-digital instrument cluster.

The digital dashboard was first seen on the Street Triple RS and offers a plethora of information in a highly legible manner that’s easy to process on the go. Triumph tells us the 2018 Tiger 800 features over 200 changes including significant ones to the engine and gearbox as well. Outputs for the 800cc triple cylinder engine remain unchanged at 95PS and 79Nm but the engine is smoother, while revised gearing means peak torque is available at lower speeds.