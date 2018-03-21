Unknown Facts About South Indian Beauty Tamannah

The actress, who featured in her first film “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra” at the age of 13, became a star overnight following the release of “Happy Days” (2007) in Telugu.

It was the Dhanush starrer, “Padikkadhavan”, which helped Tamannaah overtake the then reigning diva Nayantara. Post “Ayan” and “Paiyaa”, Tamannaah cemented her place among the top heroines down South.

Tamannaah has shared screen space with several top stars in Tamil and Telugu. She starred with Dhanush in “Padikkathavan”, with Suriya in the box-office hit “Ayan”, with Karthi in “Paiyaa” and “Siruthai” and with Vijay in “Sura”.

Tamannah’s top Tamil films include “Kandein Kaadhalai” the remake of Bollywood hit “Jab We Met”, “Paiyaa”, the road trip story, which proved she wasn’t just a pretty face. In fact, her performance in one of her earlier films, “Kalloori”, also came in for much praise.

More recently, Tamannaah has been focusing on Tollywood. She made her debut as a teenager in the 2005 film “Sri” and went on to do films like “Kalidasu”, “Oosaravelli” and “Rebel”.

Tamannaah’s biggest hits in Tollywood have been “Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu” with Pawan Kalyan, “100 % Love” with Naga Chaitanya and the Ram Charan Teja starrer “Raccha” in which she positively sizzled.

In 2013, Tamannaah starred in the remake of “Himmatwala” with Ajay Devgn, spreading her wings into Bollywood. In 2014, she was seen in Sajid Khan’s “Humshakals” and Akshay Kumar’s “Entertainment”.

She kick-started 2015 with the super-hit Telugu epic “Baahubali”.Tamannaah had a lackluster 2016 with releases like “Oopiri”, “Dharma Durai”, “Devi” and “Kaththi Sandai” failing at the box-office.

While known for her high glamour quotient, Tamannaah has also been recognized for her acting skills. Proof is the best actress awards she’s won for films such as ‘Rachcha’ and ‘100 % Love’.

Given her glamorous image and star status, Tamannaah is in demand for brand endorsements and promotes brands such as Fanta, Celkon Mobiles, Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap and Khazana Jewellery.

“I am like any other 20-year old girl. When I am not shooting, I hang out at the movies, malls, and restaurants with my bunch of friends,” says Tamannaah.

