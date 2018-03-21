Will BJP win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after TDP stunt?

Telugu Desam Party’s stunt and no-confidence motion had rocked the BJP-lead NDA party? But is it enough to scare them a year before the elections?

With damage control in mind, BJP President Amit Shah has decided to rally up the allies.Shah met UP ally Omprakash Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Tuesday while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav held discussions with LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Rajbhar who was doubtful of his 4 MLAs voting for BJP in the 2016 polls, Shah met him in Delhi were the two held discussion, leaving the former satisfied.

READ ALSO: Congress raises serious allegations against BJP government regarding Mosul incident

“My party will vote for NDA candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls. I had a good meeting with BJP president Amit Shah who assured me of heeding to our demands including that of regular interactions,” Rajbhar to the reporters.

After his meeting with Yadav and Pradhan, Paswan dismissed as “unthinkable” suggestions that his alliance with BJP is under strain. He was critical of some BJP leaders making communal statements recently and advised the party to take along all sections of society, setting off speculation about his future plans.

“The NDA is not in any difficulty. I had said that there is no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post in 2019. Narendra Modi will remain PM and NDA will remain intact,” he told reporters. While he was critical of a section of BJP leaders in Bihar, Paswan said the party has leaders like deputy CM Sushil Modi, Nand Kishore Yadav and Shahnawaz Hussain in the state, who cannot be considered “communal”.

READ ALSO: Will Telangana Chief Minister form non-BJP, non-Congress party?

Meanwhile the Nishad Party’s Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra has stated that neither for the SP or the BSP will he support.

This comes days after Sanjay Nishad, Nishad Party’s president won the Gorkhapur bypolls on a SP ticket held on March 11

Mishra said he was the general secretary of the Nishad party and yet the party chief did not have the courtesy to consult him before joining hands with SP for the bypolls.

“Sanjay Nishad spoke to me a couple of days ago and asked me to vote for the SP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. But I clearly told him that I would neither support the SP candidate nor back the BSP candidate,” said Mishra. “There is no ‘dushmani’ (enmity) with SP. This is a fight of ideology. I had contested the last assembly election against the SP and won it.”