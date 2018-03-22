Aamir Khan and Mukesh Ambani to collaborate for this magnum opus film!

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his film Thugs of Hindostan, is known for his selection of versatile characters and spectacular scripts. As per reports, Mr. Perfctionist is gearing up for his magnum opus movie which will be based on the epic ‘Mahabharata’. Sources also suggest that the film will be a high budget movie and will be co-produced by Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani.

Aamir had already stated that it is his dream to do a film based on the Hindu epic. It has also been reported that the actor is planning to do it as movie series with 3 parts.

The budget of the film is expected to be around 1000 crores. Recently, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed this news through Twitter. He said, “After Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan will start working on a movie series based on Mahabharat and Reliance India Limited’s #MukeshAmbani will be co-producing it.” He also said that the film series will be made on the lines of The Lord Of The Rings and Game of Thrones around a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

However, we are yet to hear any official confirmation from Aamir and Mukesh Ambani regarding this project. Other details of the movie are also yet to be known. It is believed that Aamir will make an official announcement regarding the project and start working on the pre-production as soon as he completes Thugs of Hindostan which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.