Shocking..!!! This is what happened after Ranveer Singh caught Naked

Ranveer Singh, who never shies away from making any bold statements, has recently revealed a shocking yet bold incident of his life. Reportedly, Ranveer’s obsessed fan tried to shoot his naked video on his mobile phone. But, before completing his miscellaneous work, Ranveer successfully caught the guy.

Ranveer narrated the incident in a funny way. He said, “I was in the changing room, buck naked. I’m drying my hair in one of the stalls. I look and there’s a guy filming with his light on. I was like, ‘Light toh off kar leta, toh pakda nahi jaata.”

Moreover, Ranveer said, “I ran across the changing room, in my condition, and I have shouted ‘Aye!’ Because of the way I have shouted, he has panicked and forgotten to run away. Can you imagine naked me going, ‘Aye, Aye!’? I caught his arm and I grabbed the phone. Fortunately, I had that presence of mind. If that video came out… I had to destroy it. It goes to this extent almost every other day.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys and Kabir Khan’s 83.

Also Read:This Beautiful Actress is once an Unwanted Child for her parents