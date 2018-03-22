Actress Lena’s makeover will make you shock: See Pics

Malayalam actress Lena, who was recently seen in Aadhi with Pranav Mohanlal, has now got a makeover.

The actress is on cloud nine with her incredible performances in films such as Aadhi and Vimanam, and is now all set to woo her fans with her new look.

According to reports, Lena shredded 7 kgs in just 15 days to attain a toned-down body. She was seen flaunting some super stylish looks, which were loved by her fans.

Lena has also shocked everyone by chopping off her beautiful long hair, and her new hairstyle is being hailed by the fashion police. Lena has also got inked with fashionable tattoos on her arms and wrist.

But now, she has stunned everyone with her latest bald look.

Few actresses dare to shave off their beautiful hair. Lena did so and that too not for portraying a character in a film.

The actress herself shared her latest look through her social media account. Lena had shaved off her hair at the famous Lord Murugan temple in Palani.

Though her fans were shocked to see the picture in which the actress is seen smiling with turmeric applied on her pate, she is receiving positive responses. When one of her followers on social media wondered whether the look was for a movie, Lena replied whether he hasn’t heard about Palani!

Take a look at the photos here:

A post shared by Lena Kumar (@lenasmagazine) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

Also Read: Surprised..!! Priyanka Chopra To Reunite With Salman Khan