Actress Priyanka Chopra to act with Salman Khan

After two successful outings together- ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to collaborate for the third time for the upcoming film ‘Bharat’.

While everybody is busy guessing that which actress would be playing Salman’s love interest in this movie, a report says that Priyanka Chopra might bag the role.

Priyanka Chopra sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat after a gap of 10 years. The two superstars had last starred together in the 2008 film ‘God Tussi Great Ho’.

Priyanka has also worked with Ali in Gunday (2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time.

The jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans.

