Once this actress was an unwanted child for her parents

Kangana Ranaut born 23 March is an Indian film actress. She has established a career in Bollywood and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Ranaut is particularly known in the media for expressing her honest opinions in public and is frequently credited as one of the most fashionable Indian celebrities. She is the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards in four categories.

Her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman. Kangana Ranaut has an elder sister, Rangoli, who as of 2014 works as her manager and a younger brother, Akshat.

Apart from her ace acting skills, she is also known for bold and outspoken nature. She stays in limelight for her personal and professional life. Currently, she is accused of CDR (Call Detail Record). According to this, in 2016 she shared Hrithik Roshan’s phone number with Rizwan Siddiqui.

Kangana told that her parents were not happy with her birth. Actually, she was the second daughter of her parents, the birth of a girl child second time in rural areas is not considered as good that time and even today at some places. Kangana’s parents considered her an unwanted child.

