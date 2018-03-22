Actress Urmila Matondkar all set for a massive comeback ..!

Urmila Matondkar, who has been a part of several blockbuster films, is coming back to the silver screens after a hiatus of 10 years.

She is all set to feature in a song titled Bewafa Beauty from Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. The stunning actor will recreate the magic once again with her glamourous dance moves in the song. Crooned by Pawni Pandey and composed by Amit Trivedi, Bewafa Beauty has quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Titled Bewafa Beauty, the song will mark the Rangeela star’s return to Hindi cinema after nine years. In the teaser, Urmila is seen dancing along with few others against the backdrop of a bar.

Matondkar was seen with Himesh Reshammiya in a remake of the 1980 film Karz, titled Karzzzz in 2008. Ever since, she has been doing TV shows and Marathi cinema, and has not made an appearance in Hindi films.

Post entertaining the audience with Delhi Belly (2011), director Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational comedy that will star Irrfan, Arunoday Singh and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play important roles in the film.

After Irrfan announced that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing treatment for the same, there were speculations that the film’s release may be delayed. However, Abhinav confirmed that there will be no change in the film’s release date.

Watch the teaser:

