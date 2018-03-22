Apollo hospital officials reveal a stunning information regarding Jayalalithaa’s death

Recently, an affidavit by VK Sasikala had emerged which explained the events before the late CM Jayalalithaa’s hospitalization on 22 September 2016. Now authorities of Appollo hospital, where the former chief minister was hospitalized, has come out with another shocking revelation about Jayalalithaa’s hospitalization and death.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy revealed that all the CCTV cameras at the hospital had been switched off during the period the late CM was hospitalized. It must be noted that Jayalalithaa was in the hospital for 75 days before passing away on December 5, last year.

Dr. Reddy said the CCTV cameras had been turned off as Jayalalithaa was the only patient in the 24-bed intensive care unit. Dr. Reddy further said the hospital had given all necessary and relevant documents to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission that is inquiring into the death of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister that has been shrouded in mystery. When asked if the hospital had submitted any CCTV footage to the investigation panel, he said, “I am sorry. Unfortunately, they switched off all the CCTVs for all the 75 days. As soon as she got admitted, the access to the ICU was closed. All patients were diverted to another ICU. This ICU was occupied only by her. Only one out of 24 room in the ICU was used. They removed the cameras because they did not want everyone to be watching,”

The doctor also said that no visitors were allowed to meet the then CM in the ICU. He added that the hospital did all it could to cure the ailing 69-year-old leader but unfortunately, she died following a massive heart attack. Jayalalithaa had suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4 and was declared dead the following day.