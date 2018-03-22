Bollywood actresses who rocked in bikini look – Photo Gallery

Bollywood actresses look gorgeous in two piece and their bikini game.Bollywood’s breathtaking actresses have donned this wonderful garment and have sent the temperature soaring through the roof.

See the photos of Bollywood actresses who rocked in bikini look:

Suvreen Chawla

Surveen Chawla got famous for her bold avatar in “Hate Story 2.”

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline seems pretty in this hot bikini look.

Lara Dutta

Lara has a fit and wavy body. Perfect for a two-piece.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen looks hot and sexy in bikini.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis wore bikini in several shoots.

Amy Jackson

Amy spread her magic in many shoots as well as movies.

Mallika Sherawat

She always looks too hot in bikini. The “Jalebi bai” always rocks the show with her curvy body.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana looks scintillating and hot in bikini.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon is well known for her role in movie “Queen” as Vijaylaxmi. Lisa looks steaming hot in bikini.

Ameesha Patel

The “lazy lamhe” is Amisha’s most sensual item number in which Amisha flaunted her curves in bikini.

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn looks stunning and sizzling in red bikini. She is german-indian in origin.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha with her beautiful features seems to be hot in new avatar.

Amrita Arora

Amrita looks too hot in purple bikini.

Richa chadda

We have seen Richa’s super performance in movies like “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Masaan.” Before this release she got fame for her attractive role in movie “Tamanchey.”

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal got famous for her role in the movie “Jannat.” .

Esha Gupta

Esha is well known for her movies like “Raaz 3,” “Jannat 2” and several more. But Esha’s bold look is seen in the movie “Humshakals.”

Sarah Jane Dias

Sarah showed her curves in this hot bikini shoot.

Shriya Saran

She is well known for her simple roles on screen. But, this pic definitely shows that Shriya is too bold.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki is well known for her powerful acting in many Bollywood hits. But this pic is quite enough to prove that Kalki is damn hot also.

Parveen Babi

Having such a bold and beautiful attitude inside, Parveen Babi always came with her attractive looks in Bollywood.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera has several movies in Bollywood but did not got so fame. But she looks pretty hot in bikini.

Bipasha Basu

The sensual and sizzling hot Bipsha Basu always looks very hot in bikini.

Alia Bhatt

She rocked the Bollywood at a very small age. With Aliya’s bold style she wore bikini in two movies.- “Shaandaar” and “Student of the year.”

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looks hot in bikini. She flaunted her curves in “Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl” and “Badmaash Company.”

Karina kapoor

Karina Kapoor looking attractive in bikni.

Sonam Kapoor

She had to shed weight for entering into the B-town. Her hard work can be seen in this pic.

Kangana Ranaut

She is known for her powerful performances. Have a glimpse how Kangana looks in hot two-piece.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi got fame for her movies like “Rockstar.”

Deepika Padukone

She has the most desired body in Bollywood. She has a very fit body perfect for bikini.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone caught by the cameras in green bikini.