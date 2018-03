Burj Khalifa to light up with Pakistan flag for this reason

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest and most famous skyscraper in the world, will light up with the colours of the Pakistani national flag on Friday evening to celebrate the country’s Resolution Day.

The ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi will also showcase the Pakistani flag, it was announced today.

The event will take place at 7pm.