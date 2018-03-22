Chemical factory explosion killed six and injured two

By an official report, a chemical factory explosion in The Czech Republic caused the death of six people and two people get injured and have been dispatched to a hospital.

Vladimira Kerekova, a spokeswoman for regional firefighters, says an unspecified number of people were also injured in the blast on Thursday.

The Synthos plant is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague.

Read More: Kabul University bomb blast; what actually happened?

Petr Holecek, the town’s mayor, told, a tank with an unspecified substance exploded. Speaking from the site of the explosion, Holecek said he believed there was no danger to the town.

Another firefighter spokesman, Petr Svoboda, said there’s no danger of further explosions at the site.