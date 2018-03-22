This is how China is increasing its influence in the Indian ocean region

As per reports, Xi Jinping’s China seems to be succeeding in its plan to increase its influence in the Indian Ocean region in order to diminish India’s stature. According to sources more countries in the Indian Ocean region are succumbing to China’s predatory economics with the recent addition being the Maldives.

Earlier, both India and Maldives had shared a special relationship as both earned freedom from Britain. It must also be noted that India had helped the island nation in rebuilding its economy. However, this relationship seems to be undergoing some changes as China is using its money power and debt-trap to create dependent states in the Indian Ocean region. The reports suggest that China has been spending huge amounts in the island country. It must be noted that until 2012, China did not even have an embassy in Maldives.

China has taken up a number of projects in Maldives including upgrading an airport which costs around $830 million. China is also spending huge sums of money in order to build other structures such as apartment complex and hospital buildings. According to the opposition parties in Maldives, China has created a massive debt-trap for the country which means that the island nation has to pay around $92 million to China every year which is quite a huge sum.

Reports suggest that China is using the technique of debt-for-leverage in order to put an end to India’s friendly relation with Maldives. Opposition leaders in Maldives have accused that President Abdulla Yameen has been allowing China to grab 16 islands and inflating the costs for his personal gains. This debt-trap move by China seems to have serious impacts, especially to India as it will now be surrounded by Chinese allies on all sides.