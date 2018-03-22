Congress compares PM Modi to Hitler following Cambridge Analytica issue

Ever since the Facebook data breach controversy has emerged, political parties have been taking up the issue to criticise each other. While the BJP had alleged that the Congress is linked with Cambridge Analytica, the Congress leaders hit back at the ruling party by saying that this allegation is used by BJP as a diversion from the government’s failures in various issues.

On Thursday, the Congress even went to the extent of comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hitler. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also compared Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Hitler’s associate Goebbels. “Hitler had an associate called Goebbels, Modi ji has an associate called Ravi Shankar Prasad. BJP government has become a manufacturer of fake news. The biggest data thieves are making the most noise,” he said.

ALSO READ: Congress hits back at BJP’s allegation regarding Cambridge Analytica link

Randeep Surjewala made these comments soon after Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has connections with Cambridge Analytica. “The Congress has maintained conspicuous silence. Rahul Gandhi’s entire social media campaign has been managed with the help of Cambridge Analytica and they have had meetings also,” he added. He had also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had made use of Cambridge Analytica in order to artificially increase his social media following.

However, the Congress Chief responded that these allegations were invented by the government so as to divert attention from the issue of killing of Indians in Iraq’s Mosul by terrorist group Islamic State.