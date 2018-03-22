This is what Farooq Abdullah says about Lingayat decision and divisive politics

Karnataka Congress government approved the demand for separate religion status for the Lingayat community. Soon after the announcement, the Siddaramaih government’s move was immediately criticised by the Opposition which claimed it as a divisive politics.

On Wednesday,Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has condemned the Karnataka government move and has called the Lingayat decision done only for polls. “It is being done at a time when elections are coming,” said National Congress patron Farooq Abdullah.

He said that the move is unfortunately taken at the time when the state elections are on their way. He said the people would have been more satisfied by the government’s move if it has been taken a long time ago.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress-led Karnataka government of dividing the Hindu community. The state government has now sent the proposal to the central government for its approval. Karnataka government’s decision has considered as a key political change in the Karnataka politics that too when the state polls are ahead. A seven-member committee was directed by HN Nagamohan Das, which has submitted the report stating that Lingayat in Karnataka may be considered as a religious minority on March 2.

Thrashing Congress for gaining political mileage by dividing the community, BS Yeddyurappa said it won’t allow Congress’ efforts to divide the community. Amid the controversial action taken by the state government, Indian National Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on his visit to Karnataka. In the morning, along with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rahul Gandhi visited Shringeri Shardamba temple in Chikmagalur.