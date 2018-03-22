UP government is all set to withdraw cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots

The BJP government under CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh is planning to withdraw 131 cases related to the 2013 communal riots that took place in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, which took away lives of hundreds of people. As per sources, the cases that are being withdrawn comes under ‘iniquitous crimes’ which includes 13 murders and 11 attempt to murder cases.

As per reports, about 62 people were killed during the 2013 violence and more than 500 cases were registered which involved 1400 people. Earlier khap leaders from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli had met with CM Adityanath to discuss the issue following which the decision regarding withdrawing cases was taken.

BJP MP Sanjiv Balya has come out saying that all the accused were Hindus in the cases that were given to consider for withdrawal. Last month, the law department of Uttar Pradesh had demanded the details of all 131 cases from the district magistrates. The DMs were asked to clarify several points in the status report – one of which was their opinion on the withdrawal of cases.