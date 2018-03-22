These are the hit star pairs of Bollywood people want to see again

Bollywood mostly focuses on a lead pair with an actor and actress opposite each other and their romance and chemistry. There have been very few movies which have highlighted actor star pairs and did magic in industry.

Such movies gave fans some amazing male Jodis. Here is such male actor Jodis in Bollywood we wish to see on the big screen again.

Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan


Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan


Salman Khan and Aamir Khan


Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan


John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan


Govinda and Sanjay Dutt


Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan

