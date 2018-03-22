These are the hit star pairs of Bollywood people want to see again

Bollywood mostly focuses on a lead pair with an actor and actress opposite each other and their romance and chemistry. There have been very few movies which have highlighted actor star pairs and did magic in industry.

Such movies gave fans some amazing male Jodis. Here is such male actor Jodis in Bollywood we wish to see on the big screen again.

Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan



Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan



Salman Khan and Aamir Khan



Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan



John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan



Govinda and Sanjay Dutt



Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan