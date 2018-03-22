These are the hit star pairs of Bollywood people want to see again

Bollywood mostly focuses on a lead pair with an actor and actress opposite each other and their romance and chemistry. There have been very few movies which have highlighted actor star pairs and did magic in industry.
Such movies gave fans some amazing male Jodis. Here is such male actor Jodis in Bollywood we wish to see on the big screen again.
Also Read: After their Successful Love Life, This Television Pairs Getting Married
Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan
John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan
Govinda and Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan