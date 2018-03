A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, crashed close to its air base today around 10 am, which operating from Porbandar in Gujarat, and the official said. The drone crashed soon after the take-off.

“There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine,” the spokesperson said in a statement