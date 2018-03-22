Narendra Modi-led Govt will not win in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government would not win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he charged the Prime Minister with not understanding the true meaning of ‘Dharma.’

He also said that the Congress would win the coming assembly polls in Karnataka “with a bang”. “Four years of Modi’s rule has gone by and he had made big speeches. There is only a year left for his rule and I would like to tell party workers that the same kind of rule is going to continue and Modi is going to lose the next election,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka, Gandhi continued to keep Modi as the focal point of his attack during the second day of his latest tour of poll-bound Karnataka, asserting Congress would win the assembly polls. Attacking Modi, Gandhi said “when India looks at its Prime Minister, it wants to hear the truth and not speeches filled with hate.It wants to hear speech of love and brotherhood, as they know without truth this country cannot go forward, and this is the foundation of Dharma.”