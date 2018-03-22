Neha Gnanavel allegedly criticized actresses in worse

Neha Gnanavel, wife of film producer KE Gnanavel Raja is a prominent personality of the southern film industry who is also a costume designer has taken social media by storm with her recent tweets. She has got a storm on social media for her tweets which reasoned to be discussing her.

On 21 March, Neha took to Twitter and addressed the heroines worse than sex workers. She lashed out at the actresses and called them ‘home wreckers’ and ‘bed ready’. Neha also threatened to expose those actresses who allegedly stalk married men in the industry.

One of Neha’s tweets read “Beat the bitches like a dog in public. I have the list of such heroines and will expose them soon. I have no issues with my husband but it is because of several incidents around me, I am here to share these.”

She immediately deleted the tweets before the discussions among the people go wrong.