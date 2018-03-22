Who is the new anti-TDP BJP President in Andhra Pradesh?

Furious over TDP’s protests and ruckus, both in the state and in the Parliament; BJP has decided to bring in a new anti TDP President to the BJP party in the state?

But who is qualified to fill in the position which was previously held by Kambhampati Hari Babu?

Among the possible candidates, MLC Somu Veerraju is the frontrunner.

But it seems as if the MLC will only resign if the other MLAs will do the same.

BJP leader, MLC Somu Veerraju responded on the reports that he is resigning for his MLC.Talking to the media, the BJP leader stated that, he would resign only on one condition.

‘BJP and TDP together contested in the 2014 elections and came to power. I am elected under the MLA quota. If all the TDP MLAs, including AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, resign, even I will resign to my MLC post’, said Somu Veerraju.