The new Helmet Brain Scanner for better diagnosis

British Scientist has developed a Helmet bolted Brain Scanner, lightweight which is highly sensitive brain imaging device that can be worn, also it dismissed from the irritations like weight, unmovable and scare of error. All over the patient can move their head as the natural way.

Results from tests of the scanner showed that patients were able to stretch, nod and even drink tea or play table tennis with worn the new helmet brain scanner, while their brain activity was being recorded, millisecond by millisecond, by the magnetoencephalography (MEG) system.

The new development in the specific area is good for the patients and the new device helps to improve the treatment and research. People who with epilepsy, babies, or patients with disorders like Parkinson’s disease can improve the better treatment with this and also it helps the patients who can’t use traditional fixed MEG scanners, such as children

“This has the potential to revolutionize the brain imaging field, and transform the scientific and clinical questions that can be addressed with human brain imaging,” said Gareth Barnes, a professor at the Welcome Trust Centre for Human Neuroimaging at University College London, who co-led the work.