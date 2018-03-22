Photo Album || Wedding pics of Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Actress Shriya Saran married her longtime Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai, which was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur.

Pictures from both the ceremonies gave gripped the social media as fans cannot get over the Drishyam actress’ wedding gala. Shriya’s south colleagues Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal also featured in some new pictures from the Udaipur event.

Take a look at some new photos from Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s wedding celebrations.